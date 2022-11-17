Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 223 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $393.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $405.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

About Intuit



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

