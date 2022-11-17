Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.
Thoughtworks Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TWKS opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $33.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $674,757. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thoughtworks
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.
Thoughtworks Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thoughtworks (TWKS)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.