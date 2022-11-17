Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TWKS opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $171,141.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $674,757. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the second quarter valued at $164,000. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.72.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

