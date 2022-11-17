Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

MET stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

