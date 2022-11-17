Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 17.9 %

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $921.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $840.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 113.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 50.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,066.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

