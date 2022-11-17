Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 317 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HRL. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HRL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.25 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

