Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after purchasing an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 486.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 850,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after purchasing an additional 690,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

