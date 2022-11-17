Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 59,467 shares of company stock worth $10,165,721 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.