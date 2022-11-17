Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 11.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,073.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 82,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $91.67 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

