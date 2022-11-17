Synovus Financial Corp Sells 448 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Pool by 18.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after buying an additional 83,986 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 462,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $337.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.35. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

