Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,894 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 35.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 39.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $68,873,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

