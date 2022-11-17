Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

