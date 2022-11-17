MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $123.96 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.