Synovus Financial Corp Sells 6,842 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $246.56 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.48 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.