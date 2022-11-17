Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 26,516 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

