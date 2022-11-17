Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,918 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 116,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,567,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,251,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,726,000 after acquiring an additional 425,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $21.05 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

