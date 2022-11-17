Fiera Capital Corp Sells 410,500 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410,500 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.07% of SSR Mining worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $76,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $256,377 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 3.90. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

