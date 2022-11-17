Fiera Capital Corp Buys 3,147 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after acquiring an additional 825,890 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 128.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,200.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

