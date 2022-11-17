Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

