Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,375 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 668,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,295,000 after buying an additional 116,264 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 653.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 145,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 125,943 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.43.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

