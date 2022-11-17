Fiera Capital Corp Takes $2.10 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

