Fiera Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 76,628 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE EDD opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $5.88.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.