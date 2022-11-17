Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 22,474 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,474 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,996,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,299 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,571,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,830,000 after purchasing an additional 352,484 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,218,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,387 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,935,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $705,971,000 after buying an additional 134,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.4 %

BNS opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $45.26 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.29%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

