Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.86 Million Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

