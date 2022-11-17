Fiera Capital Corp Sells 1,156 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $82.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.52. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

