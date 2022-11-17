Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIT opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.51 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

