Clarius Group LLC Has $289,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,861,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 70,299.7% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 118.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,453,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,626 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

