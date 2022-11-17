Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after buying an additional 16,867,887 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,145,000 after buying an additional 767,864 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,384,000 after buying an additional 449,094 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,762,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,430,000 after purchasing an additional 685,242 shares during the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $236,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,746,486 shares of company stock worth $73,284,186. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RPRX opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.34. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

