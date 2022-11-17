Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KTF. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $111,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DWS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $12.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.