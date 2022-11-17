Clarius Group LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average is $134.90. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

