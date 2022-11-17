BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Stake Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.76.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

