Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 276,113 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.0% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 439,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 51.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 380,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 129,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,222 shares during the last quarter.

MHI opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.18. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

