Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.48% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 74.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE BAMR opened at $45.88 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.93 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

