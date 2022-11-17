Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $836,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

TTWO stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

