Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.73% of Quipt Home Medical worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,906,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Quipt Home Medical Profile

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.40 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $156.64 million, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

