Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 795 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.28 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.73.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

