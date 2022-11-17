Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.67% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIY. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIY opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

