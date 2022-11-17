Fiera Capital Corp Invests $2.33 Million in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.15% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12,690.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 52,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $650,983.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also

