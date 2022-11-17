Fiera Capital Corp Buys Shares of 197,999 BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 197,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 69,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MUI opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

