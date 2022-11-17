Fiera Capital Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,537 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Performance
MAV stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $12.05.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.
