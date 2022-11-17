Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.92.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

