Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,564 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IAA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in IAA by 69.1% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IAA opened at $39.95 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAA. Northcoast Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

