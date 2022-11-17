Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 398,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,462,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 591.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Bank of America lowered Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.