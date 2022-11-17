Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 109,834 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 1,115.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,834 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $42.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

