The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stake Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Middleby worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Middleby by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Middleby by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Middleby alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middleby from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.17.

Middleby Trading Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Middleby

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $139.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.03. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.