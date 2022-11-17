Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,897,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,010,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,139,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,894,000 after buying an additional 226,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,367,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,097,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238,751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,982,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,648,000 after buying an additional 852,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $888,995,000 after buying an additional 1,383,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $147.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.47%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

