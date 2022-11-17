Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $37.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.65. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $51.69.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

