Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Insteel Industries worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Insteel Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 215,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.16. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 1.88%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

