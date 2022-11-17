Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.94 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 297,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth about $91,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 121,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLMN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

