Insider Selling: Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Sells 16,166 Shares of Stock

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AVIR stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.98. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

