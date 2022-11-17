ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450,824 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,375 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

CNOB opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.21. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens raised their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $199,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,682.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Further Reading

